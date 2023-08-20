Popular Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has revealed that his greatest fear in life is losing his mother as he condoles with WizKid who recently lost his mom.

Recall that Starboy record label boss lost his mother on the 18th of August 2023, sending his fans and colleagues into mourning.

The US-based hip-hop artiste said that he cannot imagine a life without his mother.

He expressed sadness for WizKid whom he says is currently going through his greatest fear in life. Speed offered words of encouragement to the Grammy award winner, urging him to stay strong during this difficult period of his life.

The controversial rapper further revealed that he would have been badly hurt if his mum passed because she’s the very centre of his world.

Watch him speak below;