A 33-year-old woman, Rofiat Okewola, was on August 6, 2023, killed by her husband in Ogun State after she confronted him for having an affair with another woman.

According to The Nation, the deceased, a tailor, had caught her husband having sex with another woman in an apartment in the Owode area of Sango-Ota, Ogun State

The woman, upon finding finding out that he husband was cheating on her, dashed out of her shop on Bosun Adeyemi Street in the Adalemo area of Lagos State and rushed home to confront her husband and the strange woman.

However, the woman didn’t come out alive as she was killed by her husband

After the mother of two confronted her husband for cheating on her, his lover bolted immediately.

In a fit of fury, her husband, a mechanic in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State, dragged her outside the love nest and sm@shed her head against the wall at the back of the building.

He was intercepted by an angry mob after he attempted to flee and was subsequently taken away by men of the Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

The angry mob condemned his action, stressing that he could have simply sent his wife packing instead of k!lling her.

“Why did you refuse to take the woman to the hospital as soon as she passed out after you brutalised her?”

The suspect couldn’t offer any explanation as he babbled his regrets.

Speaking about the sad incident, one of the friends of the deceased, Biola aka Dasol said:

‘’Rofiat was the chief whip of the tailors association in this community. She was also in charge of the preparation for a party that was to be held by the association. I was to accompany her to the market to purchase some items needed for the party last week.

“I spoke with her on the phone on the day of the incident around 12 noon. Surprisingly, I was at a party when the chairperson of the tailors association at Adalemo broke the news of her d£ath to me on the phone”

