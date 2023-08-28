Prince Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has celebrated her on her birthday today, August 28.

The politician took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of his Queen.

In his caption, the proud husband appreciated Mercy Johnson for showing him what it means to love and be loved.

According to him, her smile, kindness, and unwavering support have been the pillars that have held him up on both good and bad days.

Prince Okojie added that the mother of his four amazing children is the light that brightens his darkest days, the laughter that fills his soul, and the love that knows no bounds.

In his words:

“@mercyjohnsonokojie Today, on your birthday, I want to celebrate not only the passing of another year but also the incredible journey we have embarked on together.

From the moment I met you, your smile, your kindness, and your unwavering support have been the pillars that have held me up on both good and bad days.

Through the ups and downs, we have faced life’s challenges hand in hand, never losing sight of our dreams and aspirations. Your strength and resilience continue to inspire me. You always find a way to turn any situation into an opportunity for growth and positivity.

In your eyes, I see a reflection of a love that is pure and true. You have shown me what it means to truly love and be loved. The love we share is something truly magical, a bond that can not be broken.

So, on this special day, I want to express my deepest gratitude and devotion to you, my incredible wife. You are the light that brightens my darkest days, the laughter that fills my soul, and the love that knows no bounds.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, my love. May this day and every day that follows be filled with endless joy and laughter. I love you more than words can capture. CONGRATULATIONS ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

