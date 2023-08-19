Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has again drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself rocking an outfit with the face of the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The white outfit has the inscription, “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria”

Sharing the photos, Yul Edochie declared that he is unapologetically a boy to President Tinubu.

According to him, he loves and believes in the Nigerian president.

The movie director prayed for him to succeed.

In his words;

“ASIWAJU BOY.

100%.

UNAPOLOGETICALLY.

.

I LOVE TINUBU.

I BELIEVE IN HIM.

AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED.”

See his post below:

