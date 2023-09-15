Popular Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Lege Miami blows hot as he blasts Nigerians praying for God to take him and bring back the late singer, Mohbad.

The actor expressed his unhappiness as he said that nobody is happy about Mohbad’s death but that shouldn’t be a reason to drag him into it.

He added that he had even made efforts to know more about the singer’s burial and what exactly had happened to him, only for him to hear that some people are also wishing for his own death.

razzyrichiie_ said: “Normally if God take you and give us mohbad eno bad naaa”

holluwaniphemmie said; “Did I just see “please Lege who killed mohbad? Aje Nigerians no get joy”

mz_xheun wrote: “Damilola oro yen naa poThat’s a bad thing to say sha”

shades_of_grains wrote: “That’s unfair on lege…. I disagree with whoever said such to him…”

acelady_luck said: “But y’all are doing too much for real,odindi ore seyi tinubu una no dey fear ore omo president ilu wa come on”

babsneh001 said: “Wahala too much for this country”