Popular Nollywood actress, Habibat Jinad has welcomed her second child after 17 years.

The movie star announced the news on her Instagram page as she expressed gratitude to God for the successful delivery of her son.

The Yoruba screen star, who couldn’t contain her joy, revealed that her son came into her life like a miracle, as she promised to love, guide, protect, and be with him.

Promising to share the story another day, she penned a note to her first child for being supportive.

Habibat appreciated her family members, friends, and colleagues for their love, prayers, and support.

She wrote:

“Thank you Yah Allah for this wonderful blessing after 17 years. Welcome to my world my son IREWAMIRI, OLUWAJUWONLO, ADURA, OLUWAJOMILOJU. I honestly don’t know what to write right now, you came into my life like a miracle. Anyway, let me keep this epistle for another day.

“My miracle baby, I promise to love you, guide you, protect you, and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and he is the best mommy to you. I’m so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your Mommy. I thank God I was able to take that bold step after so many obstacles. But OLUWAJUWONLO.

“To my big baby, my first fruit @iamjoshjinad thank you for being so supportive of me, from the beginning till the end. It was hard and challenging but you were with me every step of the way encouraging me, telling me every time that (my mom don’t worry Almighty God is by our side, everything would be fine) and true God is able. I love you so much, son. I’m so grateful to have experienced this with you, now you know how pregnant women behaved. I’m so thankful to have you both. You’ve always wanted to have a sibling. But you don’t know how to tell me because of the situation on the ground (Being a single mom) and finally, God did it.

“To all my family members, friends, and colleagues. I thank you all for the love, prayers and support. Almighty God will continue to bless you all mighty. Honestly, I can’t thank you guys enough Olorun a ba mi dupe fun yin. God’s time is the best. You can call me mummy Awon boys.”