Following a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) administration announced a fee cut.

The choice was made shortly after students staged protests on several days to call for a revision of the tuition.

The university disclosed in a statement on Friday that it met with NANS officials and other academic members on Thursday night.

The statement read; “Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine.

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students was reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”