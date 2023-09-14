Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has stated that anyone who believes that juju was involved in Mohbad’s death is a primitive.

In a live video session with his admirers, he made this statement in response to Mohbad’s passing.

Speed Darlington expressed surprise that Mohbad had passed away at such a young age and questioned the cause of it.

The Nigerian musician who lives overseas maintains that juju cannot have been the cause of his death because it typically occurs when rivalries are at their height.

According to Speed Darlington, such vulgar tactics are used by envious people who want to put down their wealthy colleagues, but Mohbad isn’t wealthy enough to arouse this type of enmity.

Watch the video below: