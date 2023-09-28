Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ star, Chizzy, has shared his thoughts on who he thinks Will win the ongoing All-star season of the acclaimed reality TV show.

News circulating on social media suggests that Mercy Eke has been seen as a tough competition for the housemates considering that she was the winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

However, reality star and businessman, Chizzy, does not think Mercy stands a chance of winning for the second time. According to him, Mercy might get to the end but she won’t win.

Speaking further, he noted that her fellow finalist, Ilebaye, is a likely winner for the show. Chizzy explained that winning is not by having the most followers on social media because many of them may not be active voters. According to him, Ilebaye has had the fastest social media growth since she beginning of the show and many of them are voters.

He said:

“I think Ilebaye will win, I don’t think Mercy stands a chance, she will reach the end but she will not win. Whitemoney just left, I told him it’s not about two million followers, are your two million followers voting? Are they just audio followers? I think Ilebaye has active followers, she was 150k and she’s now over 400k, the highest so far. Mercy might be 2 million o, but I’m saying the person that has the highest followership right now, and those ones are active. Some people’s followers don die sef you go see them still dey follow you, so I think Baye stands the chance to win, I also support her to win.”