In a bold move, Venita, housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars, taped her companion Adekunle’s immunity card to a locker in the changing area so that other housemates will see it.

It’d be recalled that Adekunle and Whitemoney each won separate cards in the most recent Head of House (HOH) game played on Monday, which they were later told by Big Brother to reveal.

The unexpected twist in Whitemoney’s card was that whoever picked it up would be put forward for eviction this week, leading to Whitemoney’s present nomination.

Adekunle, on the other hand, received immunity from this week’s nominations thanks to his card, preventing him from going home.

A few hours later, Adekunle’s partner Venita was seen sticking his immunity card to the locker in the changing room such that it was clearly apparent to every housemate.

