BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure has thrown a shade at her former crush and colleague, Gedoni Ekpata and his wife, Khafi.

It could be recalled that during the Pepper Dem season, Venita had a crush on Gedoni.

However, the feeling was not mutual as Gedoni left her to date Khafi, who he eventually got married to.

Well, it seems Venita has not let go of the whole issues as she was spotted insulting Gedoni and Khafi.

Before the Head of house game, the housemates were spotted gisting about some highlights from their individual seasons and other reality stars.

In a viral video, Venita talked about the innoson car task where the housemates agreed to drop the ribbon holding the car, so as not to participate in the task but Khafi, Mercy and another held on after the housemates dropped it, and Khafi went on to win the car.

The actress also spoke down on Gedoni’s craft. She stated that the father of two calls himself a designer but cannot sew.

In her words:

“We agreed to drop it but Khafi held on and that her now husband wey be designer wey no sabi sew…them give me work, you be designer but you no sabi sew.”

Watch below;

