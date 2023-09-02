Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Alexander Asogwa, better known as Alex unusual expresses her anger at her fellow colleague, Ilebaye, for manipulating her in the midst of her altercation with Whitemoney.

We recall that Whitemoney and Ilebaye got into an argument on Friday over allegations of disrespect when trying to use a computer.

Alex was seen attempting to separate the pair before successfully dragging a tearful Ilebaye away from the fight site.

After the fight with Pere and Seyi Awolowo, Alex Unusual revealed that she felt used by the female housemate, which enraged her.

“I felt like I was the sacrificial lamb yesterday but I blamed Pere because he just said I should come and carry Ilebaye away without telling me anything, I am angry but it’s okay,” she stated.

Pere clarifying his reason for inviting Alex, stated, “I told you that because I already sensed Whitemoney was very angry and I didn’t want to come in between.”

Watch the video below;