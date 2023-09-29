Award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Davido dragged a troll to the gutters as they engage in a word battle over Nigerian politics.
The fight had started when the ‘Unavailable’ crooner took to his page to comment on the crooked ways of the country’s politics.
He tweeted:
“Nigeria politics and film trick 🤝 😂”
This generated mixed reactions from netizens and one said that he’s always quick to criticize the country if the court rules in APC favour.
The tweep @lexyy4real wrote:
“Anytime wey APC get any good judgment you go come rush tweet…”
Davido reacted:
“1. Never said nothing about judgement
2. The Pple wey you Dey defend … u fit go chop for their house ? But guess what? I CAN ⏳😤”
However, another tweep known as @RealAdeshina berated:
“Go chop with Oyetola, ode!”
Davido replied:
“U mean the former governor ?”
@RealAdeshina said;
“Your uncle will become former one day.
Maybe by 2026 or more.
You need to act to your age and stop being a banger boy.
Rest!”
Davido carpets him with the words …
“Bingo who release u from cage today 🐕 from today ur new name is Bingo … stop distracting me I’m counting money.”
