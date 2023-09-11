Nigerian Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has hinted that he might stop recording music.

The 32-year-old asserted that he just received a tempting offer, which led him to think about taking a break like rich Barbadian-American singer Rihanna.

According to Burna Boy, fondly called Odogwu, the sizable contract he just got is a test of his commitment to music.

On his Instagram story on Sunday, Burna Boy wrote “With the numbers, I’m seeing on this contract, these next years of my life are about to really show if I really love doing music.

“God must really want to test my love for music. I just might bounce on y’all like Rihanna.”

Check his Instagram post below: