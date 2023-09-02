Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu better known professionally as Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu melt hearts of many as they celebrate their 33 years marriage anniversary.

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu who also serves as his manager took to her social media page to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Bose Ogulu, who was evidently overjoyed over their 33 years of marriage bliss indicated that it’s a journey of forever for them.

She left many social media users enthusiastic as she shared beautiful photos of herself and her darling husband Samuel on her official Instagram page.

Bose Ogulu share the picture with the inscription;

“33 years & still counting. Happy anniversary to us.”

The couple tied the knot in 1991, the same year Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) arrived in this world. The other children are Ronami Ogulu and Nissi Ogulu.