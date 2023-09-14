After her husband learned of her paternity fraud and previous infidelity, a woman took to the internet to plead for assistance.

Her husband recently did a DNA test and discovered that their 4-year-old child is not his biological son, the woman bemoaned in an online relationship forum.

She stated that since the man she cheated on her husband with had used a condom, she had always assumed the child was her husband’s.

The woman added that once she contacted the man with whom she had an affair, he claimed he wants to be left alone.

Read her narration below:

“Hello Auntie Momoza, could you please hide me🙏. I have a child and have been co-paranting with his father. Rcently his father did a DNA test and found out he is not the father. I was so shocked and confused… right now I don’t know what to do. It’s been 4 years the child is used to him and his family. I did cheat on him with someone but we used a condom, that’s why I didn’t think the other guy would be the father. I called the other guy to tell him the news he didn’t want to hear anything and said I should leave him alone. I want him to do a DNA test also but I don’t know how can I persue him into doing it. I regret all my actions and sorry for what happened.”