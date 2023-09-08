A Differently abled lady has shared her excitement as she becomes a graduate after 15 years.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady could be seen dancing with joy as she celebrates with her fellow graduates.

Her white shirt conveyed story of her journey from OND to finally bagging a Bachelor’s degree from a tertiary institution.

Since the video went viral, netizens has been congratulating and praising the Differently abled lady.

@Catherine_01 wrote: “congratulations dear 💖 so happy for you i wished i completed my education 😔”

@Aggysenga wrote: “There’s no limitation to what one can achieve. Congratulations dear”

@sarahfriday690 wrote: “congratulations you are bless”

Congratulations to her 👏🏼👏🏼

Watch video below;

