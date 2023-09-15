Nigerian actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham, was surprised as she met an old classmate of hers at a location for a movie set.

In the video, the ‘Ijakumo’ actress was seen seated close to the lady who claims to be her old schoolmate.

The lady mentioned the name of her school, and in response, Toyin Abraham revealed that she went there when she was small.

Read their conversation below:

Toyin Abraham: “I went there when I was small.”

The lady: “I went there too.”

Toyin Abraham: “So how did you recognize me?”

Lady: “I recognize you, na.”

Watch the video below:

The words between the Nigerian actress and her old-time classmate caught the attention of viewers who have stormed the comment page to share their opinion.

See some reactions below:

@Olamighty_techfinger: “Toyin tears was probably bcos of the condition she met her old school Mate.”

@ifynoelle: “Children easily recognize adults or their older school mates.”

@olanrewajujubril2: “That’s how that girl will blow so toyin self is not even from this land she said she’s from auchi or how do even spell it self.”

@Momma: “Some persons would always remeber a face or a place no matter how long.”

@009: “Wow na so blessing locate her,this life. Na water we be,make we just take life easy and cool.”

@Abbah Danladi: “Childhood brain is so magnetic. my uncle get recognised by his primary school mate when he turn 57years. Almost 50years apart oo.”