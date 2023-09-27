Netizens got their hands on an old video of Naira Marley greeting his friends in a rather unusual way.

Recall that the singer had previously spoken out about allegations of assault against his former signee, Mohbad, which he denied.

He stated that rumors about the label being a drug cartel are false because he is not a drug lord or a member of any cult or fraternity.

Naira Marley stated that he is dedicated to proving his innocence and cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence. Read his statement here.

Following his statement, Nigerians dug up a video of him greeting his friends with a “special handshake”.

Watch the video;

Naira Marley: I don’t belong to any cult Internet: Wetin be this👇🏽😒 pic.twitter.com/YkdBvEwjRW — NEFERTITI LITE (@FirstObidient) September 26, 2023

The video has since caused a stir online as many noted how a cultist would never publicly claim to be one, while others stated that it could be a gang greeting.

One Official Cravy wrote, ‘Lol that’s not a cult handshake. A friend of mine from Lagos does shake that way, he said it’s a thug handshake. Naira Marley might really not be in any cult but Sam Larry na eiye that one face show

One Mr Teeh Lystyle wrote, “Evidence plenty Naira Marley you’ll crumble

One Miss Chidel wrote, “So where you people expecting him to say he belongs to a cult? Una Sha funny me for this country. Have you ever seen a thief accepting the fact that he is a thief? Naira Marley will always dispute that fact

One Like Facility wrote, “With this type of handshake those girls still sat down there. I for don remove my heels japa

One Ksolo Hitz wrote,” Naira with the police that’s how they shake hands in Marlian music. Too bad Dem supposed don arrest this guy by now