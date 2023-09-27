Bella Shmurda, a popular singer, has responded to Naira Marley after he issued a statement denying all allegations of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

The public has linked the Marlian Music executive to Mohbad’s death after videos surfaced showing the singer being harassed by Naira Marley’s friend, Sam Larry.

Naira Marley released a statement in which he denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death whether directly or indirectly.

He further noted that he would cooperate with the police fully to see to the solving of the case.

“In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the nearly of Ilori’s death, so it is to me. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the inseparable loss.

Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ileriouluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives. Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings. It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he passed on.

I have chosen not to say anything, due to being distraught over his death and in order not to jeopardize the investigation being carried out by the government agencies.

In addition, I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I’m yet to return. In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist in the investigation and give my version of the events. I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death……

The rumors regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue. I am not a drug lord, neither do I Marley belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence and cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.

Marlian Music is an independent label run by a small intimate team

We run a legitimate label that focuses on championing exceptional talent, breaking new acts, and nurturing them.

I will like to clearly state that I have never fought or attacked Mohbad. For the avoidance of doubt, I have never instructed anyone, friends, or known associates or fans to attack, bully or harass Mohbad. With regards to the talent on the label, none of our artists fought or mistreated Mohbad”.

Reacting to this, Bella Shmurda took to social media to slam the musician.

He has told the Marlian Music executive to ensure that he goes report himself to the police.

“Sha lo report ara re,” he wrote.

