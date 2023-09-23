A video captured the moment BBNaija All-star housemate, Venita Akpofure cried painfully as she narrates how her dinner date with her love interest, Adekunle went.

Recall that there was a special shopping in the BBNaija on Sunday.

During the shopping, Venita bought dinner for two with her moniepoint coin for herself and Adekunle.

The special dinner date took place yesterday.

However, it didn’t well as the dinner date turned into a break up dinner. Adekunle was almost silent Through out the dinner date.

A frustrated Venita told him; “I am disappointed at this dinner, you’re not exactly saying much”

Later on she asked; “Would you like me to move out of the bed?”

In response, he replied: “It is your bed, I’ve slept in the garden before, you should enjoy your bed. Whose bed is it?”

Speaking to Angel about how her dinner date with Adekunle went, Venita broke down in tears.

She revealed that while on their dinner

date Adekunle was busy making jokes

about her coming to his child’s naming

ceremony.

In all of this, Adekunle was sleeping and seem to not care about her.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Luxury Jeweler Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, to give out Hublot wristwatches as souvenirs at his wedding (photo)