A young man has shared on social media how he found out his wife was cheating on him with his employer while they were living together.

A correctional officer who goes by the Twitter handle @PapaBearLaFlare said that his superior assigned him to work double shifts overnight simply so that he could spend the night with his wife.

The bedsheets, according to the sad guy, smelt like kente oil, which is the same perfume as his supervising officer, when he got home from work one evening. His grandmother, who lives with them, told him about this.

He tweeted the account in response to a question asking followers to describe the most bizarre method they discovered their lover was cheating. He said that the senior employee ultimately lost his job and that he subsequently received a promotion to fill it.

In his words; “I had just came home from a overnight shift workin as a corrections officer. My grandmother let me know that the bedsheets smelled like kente oil, which was the same scent my boss had. I found out he was scheduling me double shifts just to sleep with my wife.

My grandmother is my rock…she don’t play…he actually got fired and I got promoted to his role and fell in love with an old friend who was there during these times.”