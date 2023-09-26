A netizen known as Eric has recounted a domestic destruction he initiated when he was a kid.

He explained how he was playing with candles in his room when all of a sudden, the mattress caught fire, and he was forced to fight to put it out.

Eric claimed that after realizing his attempts were in vain, he just left the room, shut the door, and found another place to sleep.

The young man stated that day he was severely beaten and that the entire room burned down.

Eric said; “Was playing with candles in my room and fire caught the mattress, i tried to put it out but it didn’t go off. Out of fear i closed the door went to another room and slept off. The rest is history.”

When questioned what happened after he slept off, he stated; “The room burnt down. Omo the beatings I ate that day. Thinking about it just makes it worse.”