Popular Nigerian music sensation, Adedamola Adefolahan better known professionally as Fireboy DML, has described fame as a sly spirit that pushes people to commit costly blunders.

Comparing it to money and s3x, the ‘Peru’ crooner explained all three are capable of impacting one’s thought process effectively making them to do things they wouldn’t have done normally.

In the end, having achieved fame himself, the 27-year-old Afrobeats star prayed the universe spares him from committing ‘life-changing’ mistakes.

He said: “Fame is a f^cked up spirit. It’s like money, it’s like s3x. Those three things can f^ck you up mentally.

“They can affect your thoughts. They can manipulate you into doings that ordinarily you wouldn’t have done. They make you feel on top of the world, then you’ll start making costly mistakes.

“And when you are famous and you make mistakes, everyone will see you. It’s not like when you are a normal person that you can quickly correct them.

“Omo, there are some mistakes that are very costly and I do not want to make costly mistakes.”