Popular Nigerian music producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, better known professionally known as Samklef, has claimed that he and Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun invented Afrobeats for the Nigerian music industry.

Samklef stated this via his official Twitter page saying that Nigerian present-day music had no genre and specific title until he alongside Wizkid named the music industry Afrobeats in 2010.

The ‘Molowo Noni’ hitmaker said Nigerian music icon, Fela Kuti created Afrobeats but Wizkid’s rise to stardom as a musician in the last decade, which he contributed to as a music producer, marked the beginning of a new dawn for modern Nigerian music industry and they both deserve the credit for the ‘magic’ and name Afrobeats.

Sharing a throwback video of himself and Wizkid on his Twitter page on Monday, Samklef wrote:

“Meet the Nigerian two kids that created the afrobeats sound of today. As of 2009, Nigerian music had no title! Until these two created magic! 2010! Even the award categories in Nigeria were Best Hip Hop, Best R and B, Best Alternative Music and Best Reggae! There was nothing like Best Afrobeats! It was Wizkidayo who named it afrobeats! Know this and know peace! Fela created Afrobeat!”

Samklef was one of Wizkid’s producers when he rose to fame in 2010 and the music creative legend contributed to the production of hit songs in Starboy’s debut album ‘Superstar,’ which was released in June 2011.