Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Patoranking has said that it is not easy being a parent to girls.

While releasing a lovely video of him spending quality time with his girls, Wilmer and Welda, the ‘Abule’ hitmaker lamented how he is always apologizing for doing nothing.

Wilmer, his eldest daughter, had expressed disappointment in him for most likely missing an event, and the singer had apologized to her, explaining that he had a doctor’s visit.

Wilmer said: “I am disappointed in you

Patoranking responded with, “I am sorry, I went to the doctor I said am sorry”.

One Santo Bigger Lady Justina wrote, “Daughters and their fathers’ relationship ehn. But my life dey always different na my mama I like pass, my papa get strong face

One Presh Hairs And Empire wrote, “Nothing sweet pass being a father, especially a mother. So cute

Shes Spotless wrote, “Girls love apology

The Food Networking wrote, “Patoranking is one level-headed, peaceful and lovable entertainer in this space! God bless the beautiful family

Tochukwu Joyce wrote, “No drama loading

I Am Onyi Empire wrote, “Men and their daughters, some men end up loving their daughters more than their wife. That bond is strong”.

Watch the video below:

