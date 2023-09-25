Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma celebrates his birthday today with gratitude to God for everything he has done in his life.

Taking to his Instagram page to share new photos, the comedy king expressed gratitude for the wins and losses, dreams and curses in his life.

He also expressed gratitude to his Maker for his family and friends, the ones he lost and the ones without end.

Bovi added that he is grateful for everything in the past, in this moment, and for everything that’s to come.

“A birthday of gratitude. I’m grateful for everything. My wins and losses. My dreams and curses. I’m grateful to God, my family, and my friends. The ones I lost and the ones without end. I’m grateful for everything in the past, everything in this moment, and everything that’s to come”.

See his post below: