Mabel Makun, wife of veteran comedian AY Makun, has accused Nigerians of traumatizing Mohbad’s grieving family.

Recall that the late talented singer was exhumed on Thursday, and videos from the incident have since gone viral.

Mabel Makun has taken to social media to chastise Nigerians for sharing the videos, claiming that their actions are further traumatizing the family.

She expressed her exasperation over the situation of the country, noting that nothing is ever done right.

Mabel Makun wrote:

“Some people will not rest until they traumatize Mohbad’s close friends and family members. Why are you guys sharing a video of him being exhumed?

I just saw a clear video of him being exhumed. I mean a very clear video. Sincerely, some people are not ok. Why did they not mark and stop people from getting close during the exhumation? Like I feel so drained and exhausted. You all should stop, please.

Tired of this country, nothing is ever done the proper way, and ours will always be different.

Do you all expect his son to grow up, see all of these, and be okay??? Let’s try and be civil sometimes. To think that the government is involved and still caution is been thrown to the wind. How much does it cost to put the necessary security in place and keep people away as far as possible???”

See post below: