Dr. H2O, a young Nigerian who attracted recognition for his amazing proficiency in selling Aquafina water bottles to bus passengers while speaking flawless English, revealed a very private and painful experience in an exclusive interview.

When questioned about his most embarrassing moment, the 21-year-old, whose skills made him stand out, spoke up about a 2020 incident that had a significant impact on him.

He remembered that he had taken it upon himself to start a fast and prayer session in the year 2020.

But as fatigue crept in, he made the decision to take a quick nap on a nearby car. He had no idea that this seemingly simple action would become a painful memory.

As luck would have it, the owner of the automobile came back and reprimanded him severely rather than expressing understanding.

Along with telling him to get away from the car, the owner of the car made fun of him and questioned whether his father had ever owned a car.

Dr. H2O admitted that this incidence was the cause of his emotional turmoil and acknowledged crying on that fateful day.

Interviewer: “Definitely, there would have been a day that you have been very very embarrassed and made you cry, what day is that and what happened that day.”

Dr. H2O: “That was 2020, when I was passing. I was hawking water. I said let me just have some rest, it was on someone’s car, I just benched and the person just saw me and said I should get away from his car that did I want to scratch his car? That this car worth a millions of Naira that hasn’t dad ever bought this car.”

He added, “That was what made me cry that day, I cried that day.”

Watch video below: