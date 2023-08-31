In a viral video, well-known Nigerian cook and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci announced her plans to sign the popular Aquafina hawker.

‘Aquafina’ bottled water street marketer Dr H20, a young Nigerian man, recently made headlines for mixing with prominent celebrities at an event. He is well renowned for his unusual street marketing methods.

In a gripping TikTok video uploaded by @koffiseed, Dr. H20 could be seen boldly mingling with brand ambassadors such actors Munachi Abii, Jemima Osunde, and Kate Henshaw at the Aquafina event.

Dr. H20’s compelling pitch, in which he vehemently underlined the significance of including meat in one’s diet, was captured on camera.

Hilda Baci’s declaration that she wanted to sign him up after being moved by his persuasive presentation was the video’s high point.

Dr. H20 demonstrated his enthusiasm for his distinctive marketing strategy by revealing his love of biology, chemistry, and all things scientific.

Watch the video below;