Popular American superstar singer, Aliaune Akon Thiam, professionally known as Akon has described himself as the stingiest man on the planet.

The ‘Right now Na Na’ crooner said being stingy is one major way that rich people like him can maintain his wealthy status.

The 50-year-old father of nine made the statement when he appeared as guest in the latest episode of Impulsive Podcast, where he also advised colleagues and fans against owning a private jet if they want to “stay rich.”

He said: “If you want to stay rich, stay stingy. I’m the stingiest man on the planet. Whatever you do, do not own a [private] jet. Bro, owning a jet is spending at least 2-3 million dollars a year just for upkeep [maintenance].

You spend more on the maintenance than the actual jet cost. This is the advice I give everybody. The money that you have now has to last you a lifetime. When you reason it that way, you are going to be very prudent.”