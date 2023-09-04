Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has sent a strong warning to critics and bloggers posting fake stories on why his marriage failed.

It could be recalled that Bolanle for the second time in their 16 years of marriage, announced his separation from his wife, Bunmi last week Friday.

After Bolanle Ninalowo made this announcement, some bloggers speculated fake information on why his marriage failed.

They shared an old video of him confessing to cheating on his wife which led to their separation in 2016.

Taking to his Instagram page to address this, Bolanle stated that a conqueror does not speak and he owes no one explanation for his personal life decisions.

He also claimed that Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout.

In his words:

“A conqueror doesn’t speak! I owe no one no explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout!!

“Any interviews circulating of me are old from 6yrs ago which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended! Na me dey jubilate, na una dey worry. God wey help me go help una 000…”

See below;



