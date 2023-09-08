Nollywood actress, Ini Edo stirs reactions as she announces her engagement.

The mother of one and chocolate-skinned beauty revealed her engagement via her Instagram story.

Ini announced that she is engaged to Jesus Christ while showing off her engagement ring.

“My engagement ring, I am getting married to Jesus”.

The video which has stirred reactions, left many questioning if the movie star isn’t too old for marriage.

One Nikki Devin Conn wrote, “Just dey play, you don suppose enter menopause by now

One Olorunloba Zion wrote, “I think say she no need husband before now. She don change mind

One Journopeace wrote, “I thought ndiifenemeniso said they said men are not the price.

We don’t need Men’ yen yen yen. But when they get engaged or bag a man they want to show the whole world.

One Sultry Shades of Beauty wrote, “Congratulations o, let it not be someone’s husband Sha. It’s becoming a pattern with you actresses”.