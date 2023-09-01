Popular Nigerian rapper and singer Panshak Zamani, better known as Ice Prince has described the beef between Nigerians and South Africans on social media as a “family feud.”

The 36-year-old artiste claimed that the rivalry is not that deep as the two African nations want nothing but the best for each other.

The ‘Aboki’ crooner stated this when he appeared as a guest on Afrobeats podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide, fondly called Shopsydoo.

Ice Prince also said that there has been no major beef between them which reaches an extent that it gets too ‘ugly’.

He said; “I think the rivalry between Nigerians and South Africans is just brotherly love. You know how in a family, brothers always go at each other? I guess that’s what it is.

“We are literally brothers. We’re from the same father and mother; Nigerians, South Africans, Ghanaians, Kenyans. As long as you are black, you are African. We’re one and the same.