Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, better known professionally as Seyi Law, has spoken out against senior colleagues in the entertainment industry, especially record label owners who go out of their way to make things difficult for artists who choose to leave their label.

The comedian believes that an artist’s decision to leave a label shouldn’t warrant a death sentence.

Seyi Law also cautioned music executives against acting like mini-gods over the talents they didn’t create themselves

The funny man stated this a few days after the ‘suspicious sudden’ death of singer, Mohbad who was allegedly victimized and was severely harassed by his former record label boss, Marlian Naira Marley after he left the label.

He tweeted: “In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (in fact senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go.

“‘I am leaving’ shouldn’t be a death sentence. Don’t make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you were not the giver.

“Some of you have sworn that the talents that left you will never rise. You block them from radio, TV, and shows. You call the shots because you are mini gods. Nobody fit beg you. Ok o.

“In your gatherings, anyone who can’t smoke or drink is not man enough. Drugs everywhere. The young ones must blend in. People who have no business in entertainment are in control of their young destinies because of cultism. Nobody holds una o.

“I remember when Ruggedman spoke about Naira Marley. Many celebrated the attack on him in London. Today, we are demanding accountability from Naira Marley. Police should do their work.

“Don’t kill another man to live because everybody will go one way or another. Your wealth isn’t a tool to buy another man’s life.”