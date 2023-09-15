Former Marlian Records musician,Lil Smart has cried out following the death of his colleague, Mohbad.

Recall that that before his death, Mohbad had cried out, saying that Marlian records should be held responsible if anything should happen to him.

Following his death, a disturbing video which shows Sam Larry, a Naira Marley assistant, harassing Mohbad, emerged online.

This led to Nigerians attacking Naira Marley online and also writing petition for Marlian music to be banned.

Taking to social media, Lil Smart revealed that he is scared for his life.

“I’m Scared

Never been this scared

Is a Lawless country And it aint for me. I don’t wanna die young.” he wrote.

Lil Smart also revealed in a chat with Dre, that the Marlian Music crew killed Mohbad and this has heightened the fear in him as he was his only backbone.

He averred that before he left Marlian Music, 2 people ran mad, adding that it’s a devilish record label.

