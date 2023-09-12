Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie has celebrated their daughter, Danielle as she signs her first endorsement deal with a skincare brand.

Sharing a video of herself and daughter signing a deal, May announced that it’s a double joy for her as her daughter didn’t only bag an ambassador deal, but she (May) also got her skincare contract renewed.

The proud mother wrote;

“This is a banger!

Another double joy.

I am ecstatically happy to present @danielleyuledochie the newest brand ambassador and also announce the renewal of my contract with the leading skincare brand @cutemisianoskincare.

I can’t contain my joy, y’all made this happen with your constant show of love for me and the reputable brand I rep”.

On the other hand, Yul Edochie congratulated his daughter for scoring her first endorsement.

While declaring that he is proud of his first fruit, the movie director prayed for her to be 50 times greater than him.

“Big congratulations to you my daughter @danielleyuledochie on your endorsement with the Misiano skincare brand. The first of so many more endorsements to come my Angel.

You shall be 50 times greater than your father. The sky will be your starting point. May God continue to guide and protect you. Daddy is proud of you always”. He wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “The amount of men that spoil me daily” Bobrisky gushes, advices women to leave stingy men alone