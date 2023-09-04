Natacha Akide, commonly known as Tacha, a Nigerian reality TV star, has chastised the Headies organisers for continuously bringing the award show to the United States of America.

The 16th edition of the famous award event took place at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 3, 2023, same as last year.

In a video shared on her Twitter page, Tacha wondered why the Headies, which is the biggest award show in Africa was being held overseas repeatedly. She said it made sense the first time it was done in US, for the sake of promoting afrobeats.

The MTV The Challenge ex-contestant, recalled that there were times when BET was giving award to African artistes backstage. She said they will never hold their award in Africa no matter how hard people protest or campaign for that.

She called on the Nigerian media to boycott this year’s Headies so that they can pay the foreign media to cover the event, because what they are doing makes no sense.

Tacha who noted that the voting takes place in Nigeria while award show holds in USA, described it as slave trade mentality.

She captioned the clip: “Headies where’s the sense??”

Watch video below: