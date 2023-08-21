Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her social media page to share a throwback video of the wife of Seyi mocking her.

In 2019, after the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the show came to an end, Seyi Awolowo began his media tour alongside his then his girlfriend, now his wife, Adeshola.

During the interview, the girlfriend now the wife of Seyi was asked how she felt about the closeness of Seyi and Tacha. In her response, she said; “I know Seyi and she is not really his type”.

The controversial reality star has taken to her official Twitter handle to share the throwback video where Seyi’s wife was throwing jabs at her. She shared the video with a cryptic caption.

See her post below;