Single Nigerian women who are holding wedding retreats and praying to God for husbands have come to church wearing bridal gowns.

In a viral video, many Nigerian women of all ages visited their church while dressed in bridal costumes.

For a change in their life’s tale and marital status, they were observed earnestly praying, shouting, and pleading with their creator.

In reaction, @Queen! said: “20’s women laughing in the comment, wait till you 30-33 you go know say this things real. I pray God answers them.”

@@Dammy message opined: “When we Dey toast them , sha Kara no allow them see road”

@Yin Divom wondered: “When did marriage became a must. It’s high time women understand that, not being married doesn’t make you less of a woman.”

@💗Asiwaju baby💗 commented: “na rich man dem dey find”

@Prosy stated: “una serious ooo. marriage is like a nest/cage …the bird in the cage is looking for a way out ,but ones flying arround are just looking for cage 😅”

@FIRDAWS reacted: “I dey craze but I never craze reach this Level!!!🤣”

Watch video below …