In a heartfelt Instagram live video, Mohbad’s wife’s elder sister expressed her dismay at the late singer’s hasty burial.

She emphasized that Mohbad was a Christian, not a Muslim, and thus had requested an autopsy before his burial, but his father was buried without consulting anyone.

The sister stated her determination to prevent any defamation of Mohbad’s wife and insisted on a thorough investigation into his death.

She said;

“It’s not even Up to 24 hours and Mohbad’s father just ran and hurriedly buried him, Mohbad is not even a Muslim. He is a Christian, I was on the phone throughout yesterday protesting that Mohbad shouldn’t be buried till an autopsy is carried out on him. No defamation of my sister will be allowed.”

Following the sister’s video, netizens took to social media to express their concerns. Many called for Mohbad’s father to be questioned, considering the hasty burial and the sister’s claims.

They emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice for Mohbad.

