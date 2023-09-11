A young Nigerian lady who was gifted the sum of N2 million by Davido after going viral for a video of her soaking garri with apple days ago, has undergone name change.

The girl known as Chinonye Okoli also known as Okoli Classic announced that she has announced that he’s officially added Adeleke to her name.

She took to her Instagram page and said that she is now to be addressed as Chinenye Mufasa Adeleke, which is an acknowledgement of David ”Davido’ Adeleke for giving her the money and Tunde Ednut for making her clip go viral.

Social media users shared divergent views and some chided her for choosing to dispose off her father’s name.

View her post:

See some reaction below:

@_Oluwaseyi745 commented: So your papa name no fit you again abi???

@director_martins said: All for clout all this are not Necessary..

@the kiki2 said; Dey play. Adeleke na small name for your eye? If na you sef gossipmill you go add adeleke for your birth certificate.

@comradeierrbernard said: You still write Chinonye there. Dey play. If na me, I go change that Chinonye to Chef Chi. Wetin i wan use my own name do?

@official_onosbilz commented: Dey play… Even many girls for comment section leave their Papa post their helping boyfriends on Fathers Day.