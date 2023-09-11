The first baby mama of the superstar Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, Sophia Momodu has warned over inquisitive fans who wouldn’t stop asking about her relationship with her baby daddy.

This comes amidst suspicion her distancing herself from Davido and his family, after which she hinted at changing their daughter’s last name.

In a recent Instagram live session, the mother of one called her fans to order regarding their curiosity about her relationship with her daughter’s father.

The serial entrepreneur stressed that part of her life is behind her while urging fans to be respectful.

She said:

“You all are not about to make me talk about anybody I don’t wanna talk about. I’ve told you guys, allow it. I don’t wanna talk about my ex or whatever is going on; never ever go there.

“That matter is buried and gone. There are other things I am more interested in; like Imade and I other than anybody we’re affiliated with. Honestly, you need to show some respect.”

Watch the video below: