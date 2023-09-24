A Nigerian lady is overjoyed as her boyfriend surprises her with a Mercedes Benz GLE, a plot of land, and the latest iPhone 15 for her birthday.

The celebrant was enjoying the birthday party when she was led to the red Mercedes Benz parked outside.

She screamed in delight and fell to the floor with tears of joy.

Other gifts she received from her man included a brand new iPhone 15 pro max, and a plot of land.

Netizens have reacted …

@Gomment Emmanuella 🦋✨🦋🥰 said: “See Odogu girl hair 😭”

@Dynastie Royale penned: “It’s odogwu not odogu. Congrats shaa”

@Favourbliss wrote: “Congratulations debbie of Warri na who nor know where u start from there talk anyhow who for TikTok fit beat some of dem”

@Students Journalist..📚 commented: “Odogu knows what he will get back 🥺🥺🥺🥺”

@Edwin stated: “juju done work for odogu body no wonder”

@Choice🥺🧚‍♀️🌸✨ said: “Baba God i see what you are doing for others🥺 my man has the heart of giving please bless him beyond his expectations so he can do more for me🙏🤲”

Watch video below;