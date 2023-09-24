Kpokpogri, a controversial businessman, surprises Nasty Blaq with N1M after pleading with his friends and fans to raise money for him to feed 1,000 people on his birthday.

The skit maker, who bought himself a Range Rover Velar for his birthday, received an unexpected birthday gift from Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, who is a fan of his.

Nasty Blaq requested in a short video that his friends and fans buy him food for his birthday instead of the usual gadgets and accessories.

He stated that the funds received would be directed to feeding 1000 people as a way of giving back to the community.

Kpokpogri joined in by crediting the content creator with a whooping sum of N1M; followed by half a million and other denominations from other colleagues and brands.

Nasty Blaq expressed utmost shock while announcing the N1M from the philanthropist and businessman.

See the video below;