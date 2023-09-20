In a viral video, a young man is seen expressing his displeasure about his sister listening to Naira Marley at home.

When her brother heard the sister’s phone playing one of the Marlian president’s songs on loudspeaker, he began shouting.

In the video, a woman who appears to be their mother chastises the young girl for her behavior.

The song was then interrupted by her older brother, who also warned her not to ever play the rapper’s music in the house again.

The brother stopped the song and handed the phone back to the girl, who was protesting and pleading to be left alone to do as she pleased with her device.

