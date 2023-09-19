An insider simply identified with the handle as 4G XBox has disclosed more about Naira Marley and Sam Larry after the death of Mohbad.

According to 4G Xbox, Naira Marley uses drugs on women and have carnal knowledge with them against their will.

He claimed that the Marlian record boss threatened to kill these victims with Sam Larry if they expose them online. He narrated a time when Naira Marley and his group beat up a woman and her friend while they were unconscious and threatened to kill them if they exposed him online.

In his words:

“Naira Marley matter long gan. Na this Mohbad case go open all other uncountable cases he got. Girls wey una dey use to bring their friends. Then Ena go put MD Rock inside Hennessy bottle with some mixtures! Naira go dey shot every girl in the room, them werey go dey happy”.

Bimbola case wey Dem Sophia bring wey Naira forcefully gang bang her and her friend unconsciously.

Next morning that girl was threatened by Naira and Sammy say if Naira cast online dey would delete her and her friend! They later have to use an extra 2 days there to act saint”.