A Nigerian woman identified as Chinwendu Igboesorom Odili has given birth quadruplets, after nine years of waiting.

According to reports, she gave birth to two boys and two girls.

Sharing the good news via Facebook on September 13, the woman announced that her children has been dedicated to God.

She wrote;

“Thank God for the success of my children’s dedication, May God’s presence never depart from them, Amen.@ Egwu Doris may the Almighty God bless you more for this wonderful and beautiful stroller, you will never lack any good thing. @Igboesorom Chukwudi thank you for the sacrifices, may the Almighty Elevate and announce you, Amen.”

A friend of the woman, Egwu Doris also shared photos of the Quadruplets as she appreciates God for his blessings.

She wrote;

“Congratulations once again Chinwendu Igboesorom Odili my beautiful friend.. I join you today to thank God for a successful dedication of your adorable quads after 9 years of trying to conceive 🙏❤️♥️. Miracle no dey tire Jesus 💃

And to many that are seeking for fruit of the womb, you will carry your own bundles of joy soon in Jesus name.”

See below;

