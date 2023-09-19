Popular socialite, Mandy Kiss has shared her own personal regret about her tattoo tribute to embattled singer, Naira Marley.

This comes after the music star received heavy criticism for allegedly having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

Taking to her instagram story, Mandy kiss referred to Naira Marley as a “mess of a man.”

While she has since covered up the tattoo, the ongoing controversies have made her regret ever getting them in the first place.

She wrote;

“I regretted d day I

tattooed ur face on my

laps NairaMarley

You’re a big mess”

Sending a message to those criticizing her for ever getting a tattoo of the singer, the former Marlian fan wrote;

“I dunno why y’all ranting

Shey na me go b d first person wey go tatoo

person for body ni???

I’m his fan then and i appreciated him by havin

his face on my thighs lol

I dunno anything about him ….we ain’t close …

so how wil I knw he’s this and that !

That was fault thou ! We all makes mistakes

So u can’t makes me feel bad Cos you ain’t

perfect either lol

We all makes mistakes and we grow everyday!”

See below: