Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko has reacted to the news about the death of Popular singer, Mohbad.

In a joint Instagram post with his wife, Regina Daniels, the philanthropist urged the police, DSS to investigate the singer’s death.

Ned Nwoko also urged the Lagos state government order for an autopsy report without further formalities.

Speaking further, Ned Nwoko announced that he intend to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory for an autopsy to be done before a person is buried.

In his words;

“The unfortunate and untimely death of mohbad has raised many issues that should be addressed promptly. The circumstances of his death and the cause of death should not be left to speculations. The police and the DSS should wade in immediately but more importantly the state government should order for an autopsy report without further formalities. This should have been done and report to the station for clearance before he was buried. As a matter of fact I hope to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory nation wide for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before anyone is b ried and the cost. of such reports must be paid by the governments. (Local governments and states) The cause of death of anyone should not be left to the wild imaginations of people. The innocent should be protected and the guilty pushed. Situations like this gives rise to new laws for the good governance of the country.“

Ned Nwoko made this announcement hours after it was announced that Mohbad :s body might be exhumed so that a comprehensive autopsy can be carried out.

